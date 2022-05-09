I heard a couple of old blokes going at it hammer and tongs last night. Albo and ScoMo. Sounded like they were coming to blows. Unusual for Morrison. On a Sunday he normally does his bellowing in a church. But turns out it was all on the telly!

If you want to take a helicopter view of Channel Nine's brawlathon last night you might legitimately conclude it was the dismal endpoint of a decaying two-party political system. And the winner would be... the teal independents. Thank you, ScoMo (and to a lesser extent, Albo). You are the gift that keeps on giving for those who want to rejuvenate democracy.

There was plenty of outrage among viewers -- well, at least those who use social media -- about how messy and out of control it was. Three journalists. Two candidates. One moderator. Zero control.