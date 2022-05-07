The West Australian government will allocate an extra $1.6 billion in COVID-19 response and recovery funds in this week’s state budget.

The extra cash will take the state’s total pandemic-related spending to $11.2 billion and will cover a suite of measures including $635 million for the supply of free rapid antigen tests.

Another $537 million will be spent on health services, including medical equipment and the ongoing vaccine rollout while $237 million will be used to support businesses, including grants to small companies.

There will also be $42.5 million in Thursday’s budget to cover ventilation strategies in schools along with enhanced cleaning.

“WA’s COVID experience has been unique and we owe our success to our safe management of COVID-19, which has enabled Western Australians to live largely free of restrictions, which is in stark contrast to the experience of the eastern states in the past two years,” Premier Mark McGowan said.

“Despite the global pandemic not being over, WA secured a soft landing as planned by putting the health and safety of the community first with responsible border policies and achieving world-leading vaccination rates.

“Our safe and cautious handling of the pandemic has kept businesses in operation, people in jobs.

“As the engine room of the Australian economy, we kept the nation going at the height of the pandemic.”

The extra WA funding came on Sunday as NSW and Victoria reported more than 17,500 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths.

Hospitalisations in Victoria have fallen back below 500 while in NSW more than 1500 people are in hospital with the virus.

LATEST 24-HOUR COVID-19 DATA:

NSW: 8891 cases, six deaths, 1504 in hospital with 57 in ICU

Victoria: 8744 cases, four deaths, 491 in hospital with 38 in ICU

Tasmania: 733 cases, one death, 43 in hospital with one in ICU