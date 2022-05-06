Malcolm Turnbull is at it again. The former prime minister, knifed by Scott Morrison in 2018, is urging voters to pick independents over Liberals.

“Even if the members of a political party cannot escape from the thrall of the dominant faction, their traditional supporters in the electorate can do so by voting for an independent who has a real chance of success,” Turnbull reportedly told an audience at the Washington Harvard Club.

It’s the latest, and by far the strongest, attack on the Morrison government by the former PM, who is spending the election period sequestered in the United States and had previously refused to say whether he’d be voting for Dave Sharma in his old electorate of Wentworth.