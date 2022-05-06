"Things really began to change round here with the dog-walking protests," says Jeffrey, seated at the big Table of Knowledge in the Weekend Local, the "good coffee" cafe in the main street of Euroa.

Jeffrey, retired teacher, 40 years here, neat grey beard, pharmacy glasses perched on his nose, isn't holding court, but he sorta is, with the regular breakfasters around him: Jennifer, retired academic; Alan, honest-to-God hippie with swept-back grey hair and a David Crosby moustache; and Ted, retired businessman.

"Who organised that?"