The government's budget forecasts for inflation have been demolished by the Reserve Bank (RBA) in its latest Statement of Monetary Policy, released as the fourth week of campaigning draws to a close.

The RBA's quarterly statement updates its economic forecasts and the May edition makes plain that the Bank expects high inflation to be a feature of the Australian economy for years to come.

While the March budget from Treasurer Josh Frydenberg predicted inflation for the current financial year of 4.25%, and in 2022-23 of 3%, the RBA now expects CPI to reach 5.5% in June, and 4.25% in 2022-23. Both are substantial upward revisions from its last Statement in February. Inflation is forecast to still be at 3%, the top of the RBA's target rate band, in mid-2024.