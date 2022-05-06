In this election series, Crikey teams up with the University of Melbourne’s Centre for Advancing Journalism to delve into the heart of federal marginal seat Chisholm, in south-east Melbourne, to see what people are thinking about in the lead-up to the poll. Find more of the series here.

After a 15-minute drive to find reception, Delldint Fleming phones into our Zoom call from bushland in central Victoria. Beaming with enthusiasm, she explains that she’s a volunteer cook at the Wild by Nature Camp.

As Fleming describes it, the camp’s purpose is to “create a village atmosphere for families, so parents and children can immerse themselves in nature in a way where everyone is looked after and supported”.