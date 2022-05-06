After watching yesterday's impressive performance by Dr Monique Ryan during her one-hour debate with Josh Frydenberg on Sky News, the penny started to drop. The former director of neurology at Victoria’s Royal Children’s Hospital is a gun candidate who really could topple the treasurer and deputy Liberal leader.

Even some of the News Corp types in the old Hawthorn Town Hall were quietly admitting after the combatants departed that Dr Ryan won the unprecedented Kooyong candidates debate, despite the treasurer’s 12 years of parliamentary debating experience and enormous staffing and party resources to prepare and research.

Given that an overall swing against the Liberals appears on and Frydenberg only defeated Greens candidate Julian Burnside with 55.7% of the two candidate preferred vote in 2019, the prospect of defeat is rising by the day.