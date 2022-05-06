NRL played well for Nine (523,000 nationally, plus another 252,000 on Fox League on pay TV) but Seven snuck home with a win in total people, although the rugby helped Nine to a narrow win in the main channels and Ten prospered with MasterChef (620,000 nationally) and Gogglebox (746,000 nationally).

The real story was again breakfast-time TV where Nine's Today will have its first weekly loss for a year or more after again having a morning with less than 300,000 national and 200,000 metro viewers. The numbers: Sunrise with 386,000 national and 238,000 metro, ABC News Breakfast with 294,000 and 197,000, Today with 281,000 and 185,000.

On Foxtel, Piers Morgan with 30,000 and left right out -- he's number 15 nationally. Week number two in Australia is another down, down week for Rupert’s poster boy.