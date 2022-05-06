Women don’t like Scott Morrison. All the recent polls indicate a significant gap in the Coalition primary vote between men and women, ranging from a 6- to 10-point difference. The latest Roy Morgan poll indicated that, in two-party-preferred terms, women’s vote for the Coalition was 41% as opposed to 59% for Labor. This is a huge gap.

Why is this so? An ACTU report suggests that women are more affected by cost-of-living increases and job security problems -- both important issues in the election -- and Morrison’s mishandling of the publicity surrounding the alleged rape of Brittany Higgins and the mistreatment of Richelle Miller in March last year have also fed into the notion.

However, it would appear that Morrison's standing with women has been falling for some time and women who follow such things believe it’s what Morrison has said since he arrived in Parliament that has contributed to this low standing.