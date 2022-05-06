Welcome to Crikey’s Electioncast, a new podcast offering an independent and honest look at the politics and policy in the lead-up to the 2022 federal election. Each day Crikey’s journalists will give you a no-spin look at what Australia’s politicians are doing to win your votes.

Polarisation is growing across the Western world, fuelled by growing inequality, globalisation, the loss of privilege of white heterosexual males, and the fragmentation of media and the growth of far-right, anti-democratic media. On today’s episode of the Electioncast, political editor Bernard Keane explains to associate editor Amber Schultz how Scott Morrison has taken advantage of this polarisation in the past, but now runs the risk of it blowing up in his face.

