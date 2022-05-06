If you could change just one thing about Australia what would it be?

The Coalition. I believe it is time that the Liberal Party and the National Party are brave enough to stand on their own platforms. Mr Morrison declares that he won’t power-share, and yet that is the basis of a Coalition. There’s too much infighting and compromising, and voters are left hearing scripted sound bites and disingenuous positioning at election time instead of what candidates truly believe in. The result would be a truer representation of ideas and values as honest power-sharing would bring the best legislation from governments.

What is the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?