The only electorate that could conceivably house the University of Western Australia (UWA) is Curtin. WA's "sandstone" and the only university the state had at all until the 1970s, it's made up of a cluster of heritage buildings such as Winthrop Hall, its Hitchcockian clock looming above the billowing oaks and plume-like Cyprus trees that otherwise block the view of the campus from Stirling Highway.

At the eastern edge of the campus, Derbarl Yerrigan Bilya/Swan River lazily curls into Matilda Bay. UWA gave us Bob Hawke, countless cabinet ministers, Fiona Stanley, Andrew Forrest, five high court justices, two Nobel Laureates and probably every WA premier (except out-of-towner Mark McGowan) you could name without the help of a search engine.

It's where I meet Kate Chaney, WA's highest profile teal independent, who is causing the Liberals headaches in WA's wealthiest electorate, Liberal Party property for all but two years of its life.