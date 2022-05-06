Journalists carrying out public interest journalism face the prospect of being effectively licensed by the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) in order to access company data, which is essential for corporate investigations, Crikey has learnt.

The data, which includes a company director's date of birth and their residential address, is currently publicly available through registries held by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). Such details confirm the identity of company directors and are vital for journalists who are following a company director's trail.

The plan to insert a new layer of bureaucracy and potentially extend government control over access to information has put the ATO into conflict with the journalists union, the MEAA, which opposes in principle the state licensing of journalists.