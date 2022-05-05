It was Seven’s night again, but the most interesting development has been the weakness in audiences for Sunrise and Today while the ABC's News Breakfast has had solid numbers.

Sunrise’s audiences have dipped under 400,000 nationally from 7am to 9am on several mornings in the past week or so (post-Easter/Anzac Day) but Today’s have drifted under 300,000 nationally and under 200,000 in the metros, and then dipped further to the point where on Wednesday it had 265,000 nationally and 170,000 in the metros, one of its lowest audience figures outside holidays for a year or more.

News Breakfast has remained firm at about 270,000 to about 300,000. So far this week it has beaten Today nationally, and the metros on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday morning -- three wins in three mornings in a row in the metros is relatively rare for News Breakfast. It's not yet a trend, but if it continues into next week Nine management will start getting antsy.