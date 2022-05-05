Life is mostly froth and bubble,
Two things stand like stone.
Kindness in another's trouble,
Courage in your own.
-- Adam Lindsay Gordon, Brighton poet
Zoe Daniel, independent: "I'm not wearing teal this evening. I'm an independent, asked to run by the Voices of Goldstein..." (Then some nicey-nicey stuff, very polite.)
Martyn Abbott: "Only Labor can deliver a government that will fix climate change..." (Nicey-nicey, very polite.)
