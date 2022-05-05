Hackers have been attacking "systemically important financial institutions" in Australia (banks, insurance companies, etc) in a sustained burst, revealing weaknesses that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) says “could present a risk to the integrity and stability of Australian financial institutions".

What is at risk includes account balances, it says, warning of “loss of data integrity of account balances”. Bank error, but not in your favour.

“Real-life adversaries such as state-sponsored attackers are neither constrained by scope nor time," the Council for Financial Regulators said. "[Red Team] exercises mimic adversaries through fewer traditional testing restrictions and longer time duration to fully exploit opportunities.”