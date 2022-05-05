It's now accepted that the government's fiscal policy is contributing to the inflation problem -- something Crikey warned about way back at budget time and repeated yesterday.

Amid all the comparisons with the rate rise in the 2007 campaign, it's forgotten that while John Howard and Peter Costello were splurging money like no tomorrow in an effort to rescue that lost cause, they were still running a budget surplus. Morrison and Frydenberg are running an $80 billion deficit. And unemployment is lower now than in 2007 -- and inflation much higher. It's not their job to address inflation, seems to be Morrison's approach.

The other difference is Kevin Rudd's famous line, "This reckless spending must stop". Whatever other flaws Rudd might have had, in a brilliant election campaign, that line stood out both politically and in policy terms. There's no Rudd now.