Today, Defence Minister Peter Dutton is squaring off against his Labor opposite, Brendan O’Connor, in a live National Press Club (NPC) debate.

It’s true that in an era when even leaders debates are becoming increasingly irrelevant to the voting public, a clash like this is unlikely to really move the dial. But this is one of just two policy debates at the NPC the parties agreed to, and on area the government is trying to weaponise to its advantage.

Peter Dutton has spent a year in his portfolio talking up the prospect of war, and accusing Labor of being weak on national security. And if Labor is elected and O’Connor takes on the role, he’ll have his work cut out for him. Here are a few things to look out for in the debate.