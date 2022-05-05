THE PHANTOM MENACES

Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Party is reportedly running at least a dozen “ghost” candidates in NSW, Victoria and the ACT — that’s people who have not been seen or heard from in the seats they’re contesting, and who may not even have a digital footprint either, ABC reports. The AEC says it’s not against the law — but it’s definitely weird, one expert says, continuing it probably means the far-right group are struggling to make up the numbers.

Meanwhile, a conspiracy theorist who claims Ukraine is run by Nazis and that COVID-19 vaccines increase cancer risk has been put ahead of Labor by the LNP in a blue-ribbon inner Brisbane seat, The Courier-Mail ($) reports this morning. The Australian Federation Party’s Axel Dancoisne is fifth on the Coalition’s how-to-vote cards — ahead of Labor, Greens, One Nation, and Australian Progressives. Nazis do not run Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Jewish, and won with 73% support, while the far-right candidate garnered 1.6%, as BBC’s Ros Atkins explains.

Meanwhile, Coalition candidate Nicole Tobin appears to think Bill Gates was behind COVID, vaccines cause autism, and that many thousands of Australians are dead from the COVID-19 jab, according to now-deleted tweets, as the SMH reports. Tobin reportedly responded to a tweet referencing the Gates claim with “This!” in mid-February, and claimed in her own tweet that up to 7000 Australians “may have” died as a result of the COVID vaccines, accusing the Therapeutic Goods Association (TGA) and The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) of a cover-up. A Coalition spokesperson told the paper Tobin is double-vaxxed and the tweets don’t reflect government policy.

A MINE OF INFORMATION

The Liberal-National government often claims more strident climate action would decimate regional economies — but a new report says mining towns are like, we’ve been ready for a while. What Regions Need comes after a year of consulting everyone from local workers, civic leaders, and unions, to the energy sector, Guardian Australia reports — and it found regional Queensland and NSW have seen the private sector racing ahead with new renewable projects and the closure of coal plants, and now just want to see a government plan. The hesitancy from 2019’s election is gone, the report found.

But Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Labor Leader Anthony Albanese are going head to head on business this morning — Albo wants economic reform to lift growth and increase wages, while Morrison wants to help 400,000 small business owners set up shop, the SMH reports. Albanese is speaking to the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and will again spruik his flagship childcare policy that’d leave 96% of families with more support — made possible by requesting the Productivity Commission look at a universal 90% subsidy. The Australian’s ($) Geoff Chambers claims it relies on an “outdated” report (it’s from 2019) and overshoots the benefits because it takes into consideration better health, welfare, lower crime, and better earning potential for kids later in life.

THE STORIES OF SOLOMON

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has accused Australia and the US of “glaring hypocrisy” in “working with some of their agents on the ground, to give the government a hard time for non-justifiable reasons”. He even said his nation had been “threatened with invasion”, which ABC says is in reference to a story written by an Australian analyst that suggested we’d need to invade if China did set up camp there — the broadcaster didn’t link to it but I think this is it, written by David Llewellyn-Smith, the founding publisher of MacroBusiness and former owner of leading Asia Pacific foreign affairs journal The Diplomat, news.com.au says. Sogavare also says his nation is being treated like “kindergarten students walking around with Colt .45s in our hands”, The Australian ($) adds.

In his tirade to Parliament, Sogavare didn’t name Australia per se, saying “our partners” instead. Sogavare also seemed to take a swipe at Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce — remember he said the Solomon Islands could become a “little Cuba”, as Guardian Australia reports, an apparent reference to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis)? Sogavare claimed Russia wasn’t the aggressor then (the US put up a blockage to stop the Soviet Union from building missile silos there), and continued that, even in Ukraine at the moment, there are “two sides to every story”. Big yikes. It continues, folks — Sogavare also claimed China’s tough rules and restrictions have led to Christianity “thriving” in the nation. In response, Foreign Minister Marise Payne’s spokesperson says we “support our Pacific family and always will”.

ON A LIGHTER NOTE

Folks, the building blocks of life itself have been found in a meteorite that fell near Murchison, Victoria, in 1969. When scientists first looked at a trio of meteorites, which had also plonked into landscapes in the US and Canada, they found three of the five things we need to form DNA and RNA. DNA is kind of like an instruction manual for living things, whereas RNA reads the instructions. But earlier this year scientists took a closer look using more sensitive methods, and quickly realised: these meteorites actually do have all five ingredients.

What does this mean? It could mean we are the original aliens — that all living things on earth have an extraterrestrial origin, according to NASA astrobiologist Danny Glavin. The theory goes that life’s chemical ingredients landed here, came together in a warm, watery place and formed a microbe able to reproduce itself — Earth’s “prebiotic soup”, Glavin says. So when did this all happen? Earth is about 4.5 billion years old, and it got pelted with meteorites early on (as well as comets!). The earliest fossils we have ever found date back to 3.5 billion years ago — so we have about a billion-year window, roughly. But the five ingredients are not the only things that brought life to life. Amino acids, fatty acids, and sugars were also necessary. Take this as your excuse to make yourself some scrambled eggs and OJ this morning. Life depends on it!

SAY WHAT?

You could argue that they were somewhat successful in prosecuting an argument that if interest rates were to rise, then the government should be accountable for those things, and as a result the government should not be elected. Well, if it’s good for them, it’s good for us. Scott Morrison

An old declaration has come back to bite the prime minister, who — as a fresh-faced pollie in 2008 — told Parliament a rate rise was cause to not vote the government back in. Yikes.

