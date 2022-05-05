Back in 2010, then opposition leader Tony Abbott announced his intention to introduce a “world class” paid parental leave (PPL) program, which would give mothers access to six months of actual pay. It was meant to replace Australia’s first parental leave scheme, which came in at that time and only provided 18 weeks’ pay at minimum wage rates. While there is plenty of criticism that can be levelled at Abbott, his parental leave proposal was bold.

That was the last bold idea our politicians have had regarding parental leave.

Our current 18-week scheme has barely changed since its introduction 12 years ago. Considering Australia was one of the last OECD countries to receive a PPL scheme -- and that it remains one of the least generous -- we need to return to bold ideas. Unfortunately the current election race has failed to inspire.