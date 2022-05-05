Warning: this article contains mention of suicide and self-harm.

The dwindling number of refugees and asylum seekers in Australia’s offshore processing centres in Nauru are still frequently attempting suicide and self-harming — with threats of self-immolation common — leaked emails from Nauru’s police force show.

The internal emails between police also reveal a flippant attitude towards the plight of detainees, as well as a resistance to media scrutiny.

Earlier this week, a trove of emails belonging to the Nauru Police Force were published online, purportedly by a group of anonymous hackers protesting Australia’s policy of mandatory offshore processing.

These emails include routine reporting of incidents affecting asylum seekers, confirming that people detained in Nauru continue to harm themselves at high rates.

Wilson Security, which was contracted by the Australian government to run Nauru’s processing centres, briefs the Nauru government, Nauru police, Australia’s Home Affairs and the Australian Federal Police each month on self harm, threats to self harm, hunger strikes, and other incidents.

A slide from a Wilson Security briefing to Australian and Nauruan police agencies (Image: Supplied)

Briefings contain lists of refugees and asylum seekers who are assessed as being a high risk of self-immolation, self-harm or aggressive behaviour. The meeting minutes contain regular incident reports that detail threats and acts of arson, inciting riots and suicide attempts.

The leaked emails also show a detached tone from some of the police who are dealing with these situations. One police officer forwarded an email showing gruesome images of an asylum seeker who had slit their wrists, with a message: “Refer photo evidence of our drama detainee” with a smiling emoji.

Another officer responded to a weekly intelligence update noting a threat to self-immolate: “Was it because of his refugee status as usual?”

The documents show police frequently chalking acts of self harm up to ulterior motives. In 2017, Nauru’s Deputy Police Commissioner Kalinda Blake wrote in an email to all staff that asylum seekers and refugees were intentionally getting in traffic accidents because they thought getting hurt was “the only way of getting off this island”. Other threats are attributed to refugees and asylum seekers trying to get better rooms or get urgent appointments with staff.

Leaked emails show acting Nauru Police commissioner in 2017 describing road incidents involving asylum seekers/refugees as "intentional acts of suicides" used as a way "of getting off this island" pic.twitter.com/qNVXgCf3b4 — John Buckley (@johnbuckley_) May 4, 2022

Other emails show how the force responded to claims of mistreatment in the centres. One police staff member circulated information about the visit of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights’ Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture and prompted staff to be prepared.

“I am assuming that there will be claims of human torture taken place in the past by the Nauru Police Force or maybe not. Either way best we be ready and confident to answer,” one said.

Another one shows the police commissioner forwarding a request from an Australian journalist, about a refugee allegedly being attacked by men on Nauru, to the country’s president Lionel Rouwen Aingimea. He responded: “Leave it. Don’t answer them”.

A data leak appears to show the Nauru police chief speaking to the president about an media enquiry I sent back in 2021 while I was working at SBS.



The president appears to tells police:“Leave it. Don’t answer them.” pic.twitter.com/KBKOodvVdh — Eden Gillespie (@edengillespie) May 3, 2022

Now, new emails have been released showing how the Nauru Police Force and the Australian Federal Police have responded to the hacking.

An email sent by Nauru Police Commissioner Iven Notte criticised Crikey for covering the email leak.

“Crikey is [sic] online publication platform than [sic] can throw any story in the public arena, and we strongly believe that the intention is against the Australian government, to course [sic] damage for the upcoming general election with the offshore processing centre here in Nauru,” he wrote.

Notte did not respond to Crikey’s request for comment.

A cybercrime investigator from the Australian Federal Police contacted the Icelandic company hosting the email leak and asked them to take it down, even after acknowledging “whistleblower protections and free media” in Australian and Icelandic law, because it is “enabling criminal activity”.

The host, FlokiNET, refused: “The public has the right to know what is happening in Nauru and you will not stop it.”

Dear Australian Federal Police,



Nice try to shut down whistleblower websites but this will not be possible with the ones we host.

The public has the right to know what is happening in Nauru and you will not stop it.??#EnlaceHacktivista pic.twitter.com/78Qxpl0mvs — FlokiNET (@FlokiNETehf) May 4, 2022

For anyone seeking help, Lifeline is on 13 11 14 and Beyond Blue is on 1300 22 4636. In an emergency, call 000.