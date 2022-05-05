If you could change just one thing about Australia, what would it be?

The control the governments are wielding on Australians. When the extent of the control takes away people’s livelihoods, causes suicide and mental illness, and takes away people’s freedom of speech, we need to remove the people doing it.

What is the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

You will never run again, which is what I was told after a major accident in 2018. I don’t believe in never, but it was hard to hear.

What is the best thing that has ever happened to you?

My children… I have two amazing children that I am so proud of.

Who or what do you see as the biggest threat to Australia?

The threat of control by our current government, foreigners owning too much of our country, and China.

Which historical figure do you most admire and why?

Gandhi — he fought for what he believed in and showed resilience beyond comprehension. He was jailed many times and never gave up, yet he fought in such a peaceful way without violence.

What would your final meal be?

My final meal wouldn’t be about the food but who I shared it with. I am a Taurean and we love most foods except tripe, liver and kidneys… oh and pea and ham soup.