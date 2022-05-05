Welcome to Crikey’s Electioncast, a new podcast offering an independent and honest look at the politics and policy in the lead-up to the 2022 federal election. Each day Crikey’s journalists will give you a no-spin look at what Australia’s politicians are doing to win your votes.

With Liberal-turned-independent-turned-UAP member Craig Kelly battling to hold on to the seat of Hughes, a candidate forum last night showcased a crowded field of would-be representatives vying for the spot. Associate editor Amber Schultz reports on everything that went down, including a cockroach capture, a missing candidate and the exact moment it all went off the rails.

