One Nation candidate for the seat of Hughes Narelle Seymour is elusive and no one knows what she looks like. Her name was added to Pauline Hanson's One Nation website only last night with a short biography. And attempts by other candidates and event organisers to contact her have been unsuccessful.

Her anonymity led to reports by the ABC last night that she is one of at least 12 ghost candidates being spruiked by One Nation that haven’t been seen or heard of since being nominated. Leaked emails showed the party was scrambling to find candidates hours before nominations closed after Hanson vowed to field a candidate for each seat in the House of Representatives.

So it was unsurprising Seymour was a no-show at the candidates forum in Sutherland last night (to be fair, she could have been in the audience as no one knows what she looks like). She wasn't the only absentee: Liberal candidate Jenny Ware also didn't make it. (Crikey understands she had another forum in a different electorate.)