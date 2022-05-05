In this election series, Crikey teams up with the University of Melbourne’s Centre for Advancing Journalism to delve into the heart of federal marginal seat Chisholm, in south-east Melbourne, to see what people are thinking about in the lead-up to the poll. Find more of the series here.

Charlie Lee is feeling the weight of the democratic process ahead of his first vote in an Australian election. His hometown, Shanghai, is in crisis, locked down amid a COVID surge and a food shortage in some regions of the city. The power of politics is front of mind.

“In China, there is a saying that democracy cannot feed you as food, but what’s happening in Shanghai now shows democracy can save you from hunger … when a dictator comes up with a solution at a whim, people in the entire city suffer,” he says.