Family violence must be considered a key issue by both parties in the election campaign, former Australian of the year and activist Rosie Batty says.

But Liberal frontbencher Sussan Ley says the coalition has not waited for an election to take action on the issue, and has already invested billions of dollars in a prevention, response and recovery plan.

Meanwhile, women from underpaid and under-valued industries will gather in Melbourne with ACTU president Michele O’Neil to call out what they say is the failure of the Morrison government to close the gender pay gap and make workplaces safer.

While the coalition invested a lot of money in family violence prior to the election, Ms Batty said ultimately it remained “glaringly silent” the majority of the time.

“What have we been doing for the last 10 years?,” she said on ABC Radio National on Friday.

“This is a public health crisis and yet it remains glaringly silent in being prioritised as a key issue.”

Ms Batty launched the community-based Australian Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence Recovery Alliance on Thursday to provide services for women and children affected by violence.

Ms Ley said since 2013 the government had invested more than $3.6 billion in women’s safety and security.

“I’ve listened to people’s stories, I am incredibly committed and as is the Morrison government, as you’ve seen by this record funding,” she told ABC Radio National.

Yet Ms Batty said organisations helping domestic violence survivors are still stretched.

“It sounds like a lot of money, but governments are very good at re-gifting money that’s already out there, packaging it up to look as if it’s a huge investment,” he said.

“This should be a key conversation that I’m hearing on the TV, or I’m listening to the radio, that is considered a serious issue and we all need to be part of the solution.”

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14