If a gaffe falls in a forest of content and no one is around to hear it, does it matter?

Anthony Albanese's second public stumble of the campaign trail came when he couldn’t remember all six points of his party’s six-point plan for the NDIS. A staffer had to quickly hand him a list of the points.

Even if Albanese should’ve known his policy back to front and inside out, ever since that day-one gaffe, there’s been an annoying tendency to use these daily press conferences as an opportunity to test the opposition leader’s memory of various random facts and numbers.