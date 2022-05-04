The world may be on the brink of war and in an uncertain recovery from the pandemic. The nation is midway through a federal election campaign where economic management, national security and integrity in public life are rightly centre stage.

So why do some people want to stop candidates and parties doing what they’ve always done -- whacking election posters on a vacant pole or bridge? Talk about sweating the small stuff.

In Wentworth -- once considered unlosable for the Liberal Party -- poster wars have escalated dramatically in recent days. It’s not just candidate against candidate and supporter against supporter in this war. The owner of the public property -- mainly electricity poles -- is not happy.