After a momentous year for the Me Too movement, women’s security was set to be front and centre of the election. But it seems in the wake of floods, soaring inflation and uncooked chicken, women’s safety has fallen off the agenda.

Today the National Women’s Safety Alliance -- an organisation supported by the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet’s Office for Women -- released its federal election policy statement outlining what has to happen during the next parliament to end gender-based violence.

Many of the priorities have been debated and dissected before -- here’s what the parties plan to do about them.