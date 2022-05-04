The Voice, 1.147 million. Home and Away, 834,000. The 6-7pm hour of news, 1.522 million. Yes, it was Seven’s night.

Look at the competition: Nine's Lego Masters with 777,000 -- getting a bit tired and tiring now. MasterChef Australia on Ten attracted 586,000 -- weak.

And you'd have to squint to see the tiny numbers for Tiny Oz -- another miniscule ratings figure of 269,000 (nationally) for the final of three eps that illustrated the ABC’s shrunken programming vision. They stretched three hours of TV out of what should have be a five-minute segment on a lifestyle program.