The Voice, 1.14 million. Home and Away, 834,000. The 6-7pm hour of news, 1.52 million. Yes, it was Seven’s night.

Look at the competition: Nine's Lego Masters with 777,000 -- getting a bit tired and tiring now. MasterChef Australia on Ten attracted 586,000 -- weak.

And you'd have to squint to see the tiny numbers for Tiny Oz -- another miniscule ratings figure of 269,000 (nationally) for the final of three eps that illustrated the ABC’s shrunken programming vision. It stretched three hours of TV out of what should have been a five-minute segment on a lifestyle program.