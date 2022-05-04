High-profile Liberal moderates in urban electorates -- including Treasurer Josh Frydenberg -- face an increasingly tough electoral challenge from independents. But they’re not counting on the prime minister for help.

With the election campaign past its halfway point, Scott Morrison is yet to campaign once in blue ribbon Liberal seats like Kooyong, Wentworth, North Sydney and Goldstein, despite the “teal wave” putting those electorates at real risk.

Instead it was initially left up to Frydenberg who was considered a stronger electoral asset in the cities to hit the hustings hard in Sydney. But the threat posed by independent Monique Ryan will keep the treasurer focused on the battle to retain Kooyong, the seat of Menzies and a Liberal Party heirloom.