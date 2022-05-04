The zealots appear to have won. Goodbye Roe. Hello Jane Crow.

Women's guaranteed access to safe, legal abortion across America may well soon be dead. Under a leaked draft published by Politico of the pending majority opinion in the Supreme Court case Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization, the watershed 1973 ruling that ensured constitutional protection for reproductive rights, Roe v Wade, would be eviscerated.

This decision does not turn on legal technicalities or minutiae. Instead it plunges a stake through the right to privacy established for decades under the 14th Amendment. Stare decisis be damned.