To hear Scott Morrison and Josh Frydenberg tell it, yesterday's interest rate rise has nothing to do with them. It's exactly what should be expected because they handled the pandemic so brilliantly, and if rates are rising sooner than expected, it's because of international inflationary pressures.

Nothing to see here, they don't hold a hose, etc, etc.

And true, interest rates weren't going to stay at 0.1%. Maybe they were never even going to stay there until 2024 -- although under the Reserve Bank's now-abandoned "wages first" policy, we might have been waiting until the 2030s for wages growth to get above 3%.