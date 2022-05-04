In this election series, Crikey teams up with the University of Melbourne's Centre for Advancing Journalism to delve into the heart of federal marginal seat Chisholm, in south-east Melbourne, to see what people are thinking about in the lead-up to the poll. Find more of the series here.

Instead of posting about Indian curry nights, Mannie Kaur Verma wishes the prime minister -- and Australian politicians generally -- would engage with migrant communities in more meaningful, less tokenistic ways.

“You wouldn’t see him, for example, sitting with a group of young Indian students and saying: ‘How have you found your experience in Australia as a student? And what can we do to support you?’ ” she says. “I never see that on his Instagram or socials.”