Australia’s news media face a difficult choice in this election: how much longer are they going to go along with the pretence of News Corp mastheads that they’re all part of the same club?

It's time for news media to ’fess up to what everyone knows: News Corp is not a normal news organisation and does not act like one. And it's time for the rest of the media to stop treating the US company as though it were.

In its mastheads, in its Sky after dark commentary, the company has adapted the practices of its US Fox sibling to its Australian ambitions. It’s a particular type of propaganda that steals the semiotics of journalism -- the look and feel of the news -- and shapes it for virality in the social media age. (Harvard’s Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society called it “Network Propaganda” in its 2018 study.)