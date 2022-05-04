Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Labor's Treasury spokesman Jim Chalmers faced off in a debate at the National Press Club today.

The timing was awkward for the Coalition, a party that built its election platform on strong economic management and coming just a day after the Reserve Bank raised interest rates to 0.35%.

But it didn’t stop Frydenberg from swinging punches: he framed high inflation as a global issue caused by the pandemic and war in Ukraine, pointing to high employment rates and that many countries are doing worse as indicators of success. Labor would “always tax more [and] spend more”.