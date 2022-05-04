The 2022 federal election is effectively under way, with more than 50,000 completed postal votes already signed, sealed and delivered since the Australian Electoral Commission started sending out ballot papers last week.

Among other things, this has meant crunch time for the parties' preference deals -- and, as always, a lot of accompanying sound and fury that doesn't always signify much.

In truth, the subject has become a lot less interesting since the Turnbull government abolished group voting tickets for the Senate in 2016, before which 95% of voters signed on their party's full preference order by voting above the line.