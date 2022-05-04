Welcome to Crikey’s Electioncast, a new podcast offering an independent and honest look at the politics and policy in the lead-up to the 2022 federal election. Each day Crikey’s journalists will give you a no-spin look at what Australia’s politicians are doing to win your votes.

It’s the showdown you’ve all been waiting for: incumbent Treasurer Josh Frydenberg faces off against opposition challenger Jim Chalmers. Now, treasurer debates aren’t always headline bouts, but this election’s focus on cost-of-living pressures and a recent rate hike has earned it more attention than usual.

