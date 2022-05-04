Anthony Albanese has outlined his priorities for the first 100 days of a Labor government, nominating a meeting with key allies, establishing a structure for climate change action, and a full-employment summit to address skills shortages.

Mr Albanese will appear at a clean energy summit in Sydney on Thursday where he will deliver a speech before addressing the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to stress the need for economic reform.

With a little over a fortnight to the federal election, Mr Albanese says hhe has spoken with business groups and trade unions about a summit to discuss how productivity and cooperation can be boosted.

The opposition leader fended off suggestions he was avoiding commenting on the specifics of Labor policy, by referring questions to party spokespeople.

“There was a report the other day that said Albanese gives housing question to housing shadow minister and we all just had a chuckle and could not believe how, frankly, strange that spin was,” he told the Nine Network.

“This is one of the most bizarre things I’ve ever seen. I’ve answered questions each and every day. I’m the captain. I’m proud of my team.”

Mr Albanese remains open to the possibility of working with independent MPs, spruiking his past experience in the Gillard and Rudd governments when Labor worked with the cross bench.

“My aim is to get people to vote Labor to elect at least 76 members of the House of Representatives … and if that occurs, I will give respect not just to the crossbenchers, but to the other side as well,” he told ABC radio.

“That’s the way that I operated as leader of the government in the House of Representatives during the Gillard government, treating people with respect.”