"Ha ha ha, our next question is from Evan, one of the students here today," said the wiry, moustachioed host from the lectern, a local radio star, I was told. "Evan says he wants to be a politician! Evan..." (pause) "...WHYYYYYYY?" Evan, who I'd heard earlier describing himself as a young Liberal and a stalwart of the United Nations (UN) club, looked taken aback.

As did, on the podium, 12 political candidates, the bald pate of Peter Dutton among them.

It was 7.15 in the morning. There were about 100 of us there in the main room of the Arana Leagues Club in Brisbane's north-west, plates loaded with soggy scrambled eggs and blood-foaming baked beans, having hauled ourselves up at some godawful hour and now fighting off a second wave of carb drowse. That we were into politics was probably a reasonable assumption.