Will the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raise rates today? The market is not quite as sure as a week ago. A two-thirds chance of a small hike is priced in. That small hike would take rates from 0.1% up to 0.25%. The market was pricing in a 100% chance of a small hike last week after the earth-shattering inflation figure. But confidence in the RBA’s response has cooled. Why?

The RBA is supposed to be an inflation-fighting central bank. Inflation is certainly fighting back. It clocked in at 5.1% annual in the most recent official data, the highest result in decades.

Still, a rate rise this afternoon is not certain. There are signs the central bank might choose not to act: