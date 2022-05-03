Anthony Albanese is giving off “hardcore spy vibes”. Amber Heard is in “deep financial doo-doo”. Oh, and “short kings” are “sex gods” now, apparently.

You’d be forgiven for guessing I’d plucked these quotes from BuzzFeed or Pedestrian.TV. But believe it or not, they’re from The Australian.

Last Wednesday, the Murdoch-owned masthead launched a spinoff youth site called The Oz. And the content is about as far from a Greg Sheridan column on multilateral defence treaties as you can imagine. No wonder -- its journalists are all women and decades younger than the Paul Kellys and Gerard Hendersons they share an office with.