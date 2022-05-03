A trove of emails purported to belong to the Nauru Police Force has been released by an anonymous group of hackers in protest against Australia’s use of the country for offshore processing.

On Monday, hacking website Enlace Hacktivista shared a link to a tranche of 285,635 emails alleged to belong to Nauru’s police along with a statement.

Enlace Hacktivista has released 285,635 emails (82 GB) from the Nauru Police Force, documenting conditions of the island and abuses endured by asylum-seekers and refugees – available via torrent and directly mirrored by #DDoSecretshttps://t.co/XtjMyZboOh pic.twitter.com/adpj1xJoZx — Anonymous Operations (@AnonOpsSE) May 2, 2022

The document claims that a group of hackers was motivated to make these documents public by Australia’s use of the island nation for offshore immigration processing. The statement cites reporting about the poor treatment of asylum seekers and refugees detained in the detention centre

“We decided to hack the Nauru Police Force, who were tasked by the Australian government with policing the island, and obtained 285,635 confidential emails related to abuses that they tried to cover up, and we are making them all public,” it says.

The group calls on the next Australian government to end mandatory immigration detention, close facilities, grant permanent residency to all asylum seekers, investigate claims of abuse and pay reparations to victims.

Crikey is unable to confirm the legitimacy of the hacked emails. The tranche contains files with names consistent with staff who work at the Nauru Police Force. These files contain emails with scans of what appear to be official Nauru police documents.

The Nauru Police Force and Australia’s Department of Home Affairs have been contacted for comment.

Notice anything newsworthy in the emails? Contact cwilson@crikey.com.au with tips.