Labor policies and Scott Morrison’s antics are the stories that have drawn the biggest reaction from Australian voters, according to social media analysis conducted by Crikey.

Media monitoring, like Crikey’s coverage of Isentia’s insights during the campaign, can tell us what stories journalists are choosing to focus on. But what are the stories voters are most responding to?

Social media engagements provide insight into the stories that people are reacting to: whether it’s a share on Facebook, an angry quote tweet on Twitter, or an upvote on Reddit.