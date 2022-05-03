The history of Australian Rules Football, its importance to the country and to Melbourne especially, is to be tested tonight at a Melbourne City Council meeting.

An application to demolish the Punt Road Oval stand -- known for a few decades as the Jack Dyer Stand -- is set to come before the council. The application is by the Richmond Football Club, who argue that the stand's limited capacity is holding the club back. The Richmond board is now throwing its toys out of the pram and saying it will leave Punt Road if the demolition application is rejected.

Well, one doubts they will, but the application needs to be rejected in any case. The club is being a phenomenally bad public citizen by this bullying move, and immensely self-destructive of football's history and a sense of continuity with its past.