It was Seven’s win with its 6 to 7pm new hour averaging more than 1.530 million, followed by The Voice with 1.103 million and Home and Away with 808,000. Elsewhere, Nine's Lego Masters hangs on with 859,000 viewers, while Ten -- flagging with MasterChef Australia on 629,000 -- is just not up to it for another year.

The ABC was on more solid ground with its 7pm news averaging 966,000, while 7.30 brought in 795,000; Australian Story, 782,000; Four Corners, 704,000; and Media Watch, 672,000. The only current significant affairs programs on TV -- A Current Affairs, and 60 Minutes on Nine occasionally (see Sunday night's 60 Minutes interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy) -- take the news seriously but are more public affairs at best (and flash and dash at worst).

Regional Top 5: Seven News, 581,000; Seven News 6.30pm, 552,000, The Voice, 402,000; Home and Away, 333,000; The Chase Australia 5.30pm, 319,000.