Today, both campaigns were impatiently watching the point-heads at the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). At 2.30pm, RBA governor Philip Lowe announced interest rates would rise 25 basis points to 0.35%, a decision all but inevitable since last week’s runaway inflation numbers.

Yet again, the defining political story of the day happened away from the campaign trail, beyond the control of either the government or Labor opposition.

But it’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison who has the most to fear from the RBA’s move. Firstly, there’s the obvious symbolism. Rates haven’t increased in more than a decade. The last time they went up during an election campaign, John Howard’s 11-year-old government was wiped away in an electoral landslide two weeks later. Howard, and some Liberals, have never forgiven the bank. Labor hopes today’s announcement is equally portentous.