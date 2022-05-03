Welcome to Crikey’s Electioncast, a new podcast offering an independent and honest look at the politics and policy in the lead-up to the 2022 federal election. Each day Crikey’s journalists will give you a no-spin look at what Australia’s politicians are doing to win your votes.

It’s official. After historic low interest rates, the RBA took the earlier-than-forecast move of increasing the cash rate by 25 basis point to 0.35%. It’s the first interest rise in a decade and, importantly, the first one in an election campaign since 2007. Crikey’s Bernard Keane explains the decision and dissects what it will mean for the contest between Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese.

