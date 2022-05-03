If you could change just one thing about Australia, what would it be?

Having a mechanism that ensured Parliament paid genuine respect to First Peoples and was honestly representative of current Australia; that means, at the very least, on gender, ethnicity, education and age.

What is the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

There are so many, usually gender-related. But that’s their problem not mine, so I let those toxic words flow over me and far, far away.

What is the best thing that has ever happened to you?

Parenting my kids.