If you could change just one thing about Australia, what would it be?
Having a mechanism that ensured Parliament paid genuine respect to First Peoples and was honestly representative of current Australia; that means, at the very least, on gender, ethnicity, education and age.
What is the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?
There are so many, usually gender-related. But that’s their problem not mine, so I let those toxic words flow over me and far, far away.
What is the best thing that has ever happened to you?
Parenting my kids.
